Honour for SITAM NCC cadet

Vizianagaram: A Siva Shankara Vara Prasad, an NCC cadet from the 2(A) CTR Unit, Visakhapatnam has been awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana). The recognition comes in light of his commendable participation in the Inter Group Competition (IGC) – Thal Sainik Camp (TSC) held at Anantapur from July 7 to 16, 2025.
Cadet Vara Prasad displayed exceptional skill and discipline across multiple events, including Tent Pitching, Obstacle Training, Judging Distance and Field Signals, Map Reading, and Health & Hygiene.
In recognition of his achievement, Secretary and Correspondent of Satya Group of Institutions and former Member of Parliament, Dr Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, along with SITAM Director Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Principal, and Heads of Departments, congratulated the cadet.