Hospitals fined 1.5 cr for denying treatment under Aarogyasri scheme

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs1.25 crore on the YSR Aarogyasri network hospitals which did not allot 50 percent beds to the Covid-19 patients. He imposed a penalty of Rs 2lakh each on 25 hospitals, Rs 5lakh each on 12 hospitals, Rs1lakh each on 15 hospitals.

In a statement, he instructed the Aarogya Mitras to register patients suffering from Covid-19, who come to hospital, under Aarogyasri scheme and render services to the Covid-19 patients. He directed poor patients who are not having Aarogyasri cards, see that treatment will be given on CMCO letter at free of cost. He warned that if any hospital collects money from the Aarogyasri patient or reject treatment, they will take stern action against the hospital.