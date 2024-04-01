Live
Hospitals to get medical equipment worth Rs 65.77 Lakh
Rajamahendravaram: Minting Corporation Independent Director and BJP Kakinada District President Chilukuri Ram Kumar informed that Security Printing...
Rajamahendravaram: Minting Corporation Independent Director and BJP Kakinada District President Chilukuri Ram Kumar informed that Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited is providing medical equipment and instruments worth Rs 65.77 lakh to area hospitals and community health centres in Kakinada district from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.As part of that, the corporation will provide surgical equipment worth Rs 25.57 lakh to Tuni Area Hospital, ultrasound scanning machines worth Rs 20 lakh each to Community Health Centres in Tallarevu and Pedapudi mandal centres, and surgical instruments worth Rs 20,000 to Jaggampet CHC.
He stated that about six months ago, the corporation donated nutritious food worth Rs 78 lakh to Integrated Child Development Services in the district to eliminate underweight and malnourished children in the district.
BJP leader Duvvuri Subrahmanyam expressed his gratitude that Rs 1.3 crore was given to Kakinada district in just six months from social responsibility funds of the corporation.