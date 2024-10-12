Houses for all eligible in five years: Parthasarathy

Vijayawada: Minister for housing K Parthasarathy said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu set a target to provide houses to all in the coming five years. The minister shifted to new chamber allotted to him in the Block 4 in the Secretariat on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that efforts were on to allot houses to all eligible poor people in a transparent manner. He alleged that the previous YSRCP government diverted Rs 4,500 crore meant for housing. The YSRCP YCP government also reduced the amount to be sanctioned for houses, he added.

Parthasarathy said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been making efforts to come out of the present financial crisis and to improve the per capita income of people. Employment opportunities will be increased through skill census. He said the state government has been distributing increased pensions to around 65 lakh people and cleared the paddy purchase dues to farmers.

He said that the state government released notification to fill 16,700 teacher posts through mega DSC. The government abolished the AP Land Titling Act to safeguard the interests of farmers and people.

Director of information and public relations Himanshu Shukla, AP Housing Corporation MD K Rajababu, information and public relations additional director L Swarnalatha, joint director P Kiran Kumar and others were present.