Housewife pats cops for Drop Home Service in Ongole

Ongole: The 'Drop Home Service' introduced by the police department is priceless, says N Prabhavati, a housewife from Old Rims Quarters, Ongole.

She said that the service by the police department helps the women who return to the town late night by dialing 100. She said that, she had gone to Vijayawada to see her daughter who was ill.

Her daughter was studying Intermediate at Vijayawada and on receiving the information that the girl is sick she started for Vijayawada. After meeting her daughter, she returned to Ongole and reached bus-station around 2.45 am. She could not get any convenience to reach home.

She dialed 100 and immediately the one-town police came to her rescue at the bus-station. A lady constable spoke to her and dropped her at house in 'Abhaya Vehicle' safely.

Prabhavathi expressed her gratitude to Prakasam district SP Siddharth Koushal and police staff and said that the service introduced by the police department is very valuable for women.