HSL bags three prestigious awards

Cmde Hemant Khatri (Retd), C&MD of HSL receiving the CMD of the Year award in Delhi

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has once again been recognised for its excellence in the maritime industry, bagging three prestigious awards at the 14th PSE Excellence Awards cer-emony held in Delhi.

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has once again been recognised for its excellence in the maritime industry, bagging three prestigious awards at the 14th PSE Excellence Awards cer-emony held in Delhi.

Cmde Hemant Khatri (Retd), C&MD of HSL was honoured with the esteemed ‘CMD of the Year’ award for his exemplary leadership in driving the transformation of the shipyard. Un-der his guidance, HSL implemented numerous reforms, including policy changes for opera-tional efficiency and ease of doing business, resulting in the highest ever value of production in FY 2023-24, a threefold increase compared to FY 2020-21.

In addition to the ‘CMD of the Year’ award, HSL received awards in two other categories. Inaitula Baig, Additional General Manager (CS&CP), received the award for ‘Corporate So-cial Responsibility and Sustainability’ and M Bhanu Priya, Deputy General Manager (Design), received the award for ‘Contribution of Women in PSEs.’

These awards testify to HSL’s commitment to excellence, sustainability, and diversity. HSL continues to strive for excellence in the maritime industry.

