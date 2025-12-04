HSL sponsors Retinopathy of Prematurity to SF

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) sponsored Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) equipment to Sankar Foundation here on Wednesday as part of their CSR initiative.

Inaugurating the equipment, Director of HSL Commodore Rakesh Prasad mentioned that “The services of the foundation in its journey towards achieving avoidable blindness in the society and assured to extend all possible support to the foundation.”

Speaking on the occasion, managing trustee of the foundation A Krishna Kumar stated that the support is not just a donation it’s a lifeline for children at risk of losing their sight.

General manager K Radha Krishnan, chief GM (Commercial) D Srinivasa Rao, other officials V Ramesh Kumar, Dr Sanjana, Dr Nasrin, and Dr T Krishna were present.