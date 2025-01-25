HSL supports differently-abled children

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) contributed Rs.1.8 lakh to Campus Challenge, a school for differently-abled children on Friday.

Located at Kotha Kopperla, Vizianagaram district, Campus Challenge was set up by the Association Saikorian. The contribution will support the educational and healthcare needs of the differently-abled children at the campus.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, HSL has been actively engaged in various programmes focusing on education, healthcare and community development.

The contribution to the school reflects HSL’s commitment towards bringing a positive change in the lives of the people.