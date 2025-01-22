Live
HUDCO Approves Release of Rs 11,000 Crores for Amaravati Capital Construction
In a significant development for the construction of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, Municipal Administration Minister Narayana announced that the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has approved the release of ₹11,000 crores. The decision was made during a board meeting held in Mumbai.
Minister Narayana revealed that extensive negotiations have taken place for the loan, aimed at expediting capital work in the region. Expressing optimism, he stated that the approval from HUDCO will facilitate faster progress on the construction efforts.
This funding is expected to play a crucial role in advancing the infrastructural development of Amaravati, which has been a focal point of growth and modernization initiatives in the state. The commitment from HUDCO marks a pivotal step towards realizing the vision for Amaravati as a well-planned capital city.