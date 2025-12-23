Huge responsibility rests on newly-infused TDP leaders

Visakhapatnam: In order to accelerate its activities and strengthen the party by giving an opportunity to new leaders, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) hierarchy has entrusted the responsibility of essaying the role of Visakhapatnam district president to Chode Venkata Pattabhi Ram and general secretary to Lodagala Krishna.

Likewise, Bathula Thathiah Babu continues as Anakapalli district president and Lalam Kasi Naidu nominated as general secretary.

As of now, Gandi Babji has been serving as party’s parliament president and Polamarasetty Srinivasa Rao as general secretary.

Pattabhi Ram, who has been loyal to TDP since 1983, won as a corporator in municipal corporation elections in 2007. Later, he served as party's district committee general secretary and now he has been serving as organising secretary to TDP State committee. “Efforts will be taken to strengthen the party further by considering the views of the cadre and public representatives,” Venkata Pattabhi Ram told The Hans India.

During the two years of assuming power, the NDA government focused largely on attracting huge investments, a number of industries and creating employment opportunities. Also, the TDP-led NDA government is according top priority to welfare and development initiatives. However, the magnitude of investments and good governance that prevail in the state fail to reach masses.

By infusing new leadership, the TDP intends to highlightits large-scale development plans, welfare initiatives and massive development projects that are in store and take them forward to the masses in a big way.

To strengthen the party from grassroots and keeping the next general elections in view, the responsibility of the newly-elected party leaders gains larger significance as they have to ensure that the party leaders stay together, invest serious efforts and step forward by coordinating with alliance leaders, ironing out differences if any and taking the party way forward.