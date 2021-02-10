Huge turnout in East Godavari

Kakinada: Heavy polling was recorded in the first phase of gram panchayat elections as about 82.17 per cent voters cast their votes for 336 panchayats in Kakinada and Peddapuram divisions in East Godavari district.

The polling was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported in any part of the both Kakinada and Peddapuram divisions. The highest 89.06 per cent polling was registered in Rangampeta Gram Panchayat of Kakinada revenue division.

A100-year-old Chundru Sri Rama Tarakarao exercised his franchise at Velangi Gram Panchayat in Karapa mandal of Kakinada Revenue division setting an example for the young generation.

As many as 1,114 candidates contested for 534 sarpanch posts and 10,542 candidates vying for 4,752 ward member posts in the both divisions. The polling process began in the divisions at 6.30 am.

District Election Observer H Arun Kumar inspected the polling stations at MPP Schools Uppada and K Mulapapeta villages and observed the election process. Later, he interacted with the people and gave suggestions.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy inspected the polling stations and observed the polling process and Covid -19 safety precautions at MPP Schools, Ameenabad villages and interacted with the voters of U Kothapalli mandal. He informed that the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Kakinada and Peddapuram divisions were held in a peaceful atmosphere in the district. He inspected Gram Panchayat elections and enquired about the election process in Thondagi, Tuni and U Kottapalli mandals on Tuesday.

Later, he inspected the use of thermal scanners, sanitizers and masks as part of security and Covid-19 precautions set up at polling stations. He cautioned the voters of not wearing masks and standing in queues touching one another. Later, he visited polling stations in Tetagunta, T Thimmapuram and Chepur villages in Tuni mandal. He greeted the elders who came to the polling station with the support of their attendants and congratulated the young voters for their confidence and respect for the right to vote.

He directed the officials to make wheelchairs available for the disabled and the elderly at polling stations. He said that the early polling in the district went smoothly at 336 polling stations. He said micro-observers, webcasting and videography had been set up in the troubled villages and no untoward incidents or problems were encountered anywhere. He said polling was held in a free and peaceful atmosphere in all the centres.