Hundi collection fetches Rs 46 lakh

  • Created On:  24 Feb 2026 7:26 AM IST
Hundi collection fetches Rs 46 lakh
Kakinada: The hundis of Sri Talupulamma Ammavari Devasthanam were opened and counted on Monday with temple authorities announcing total offerings of Rs 46,21,025 received over a period of 66 days.

According to Devasthanam Deputy Commissioner and Executive Officer Penmetsa Viswanadha Raju, devotees contributed Rs 43,13,550 in cash and Rs 3,07,475 in coins through various hundis during the period. The counting process was carried out under official supervision. Assistant Commissioner CH Suresh Naidu from MSN Charities, Kakinada, monitored the proceedings to ensure transparency and proper accounting. Temple volunteers, bank staff, Nai Brahmin representatives and temple employees participated in the hundi counting programme conducted at the temple premises.

