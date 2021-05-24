Hundreds Stranded & Vehicles Lined Up at Andra-Telangana Border, as Police Denies Entry Citing Telangana Epass Rule

The Telangana police has refused to honor the ePasses, which were issued by their Andhra Pradesh counterparts, hundreds of vehicles have been queued up near the Pullar toll gate on AP-Telangana Border in Jogulamba-Gadwal District, here on yesterday.

This was not a one off incident; similar incidents came to light at Ramapuram check-post in Suryapet district of Telangana, where Police did not permit vehicle,s even though they had an e-pass issued from Andhra Pradhesh over Garikapadu in Krishna District.

Even the check-post en route at Mathampalli as well as Pulichintala within Telangana borders has been closed. But the traffic in the state was allowed from Kodad. The Suryavpet SP R. Bhaskaran has stated that, there were permitting only vehicles from AP having a valid e-passes to enter Telangana.

The police denied the entry of vehicles into the state, by stating that e-passes which has been issued by the AP Police were not valid in the Telangana and at the same time, they have not received any instructions from higher-ups. Due to this, there were number of ambulance, which were carrying patients who were affected covid-19, who required immediate medical assistance, were also struck in the traffic jam. However, a few meters towards Kurnool, things looked normal as the Police were permitting vehicles having e-passes issued by the TS police. We have been almost struck in Traffic since this morning. Police is not permitting us to enter the state, even after we have got a pass from AP to travel till Hyderabad: stated D Suresh, a techie who is returning to the city from Bengaluru.

He stated that, numerous people, especially who are natives of both Kurnool and kadapa, they were not permitted to cross the border returned to their places. But, I am native of Hyderabad, working in Bengaluru" Mr. Suresh stated that, adding that police were asked him to stay till 6.a.m on Monday and then travel home during the lockdown relaxation period.

Server down

They were not allowing us in and they are asking us to apply for an e-pas from the Telangana Police portal, which is down since morning" stated another traveler on the border. When we tried to get in contact, with Gadwal SP Ranjan Ratan kumar, he did not respond to the call by this correspondent.

The e-pass dashboard of the Telangana Police website has been down since Sunday morning. As per the sources in the department, maintained that the IT team has been upgrading the dashboard by adding few more category passes, which include Medical Emergency- for that you must go to hospital and two more options- as a result many were unable to access the dashboard. The Police were not in a position either to approve or reject the passes to those who applied since Saturday evening.