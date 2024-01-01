Hundreds watch state-level bullock carts race

Rajamahendravaram: The Ganni Satyanarayana Murthy memorial state-level bullock carts running competitions were held in a very enthusiastic atmosphere near Vadisaleru village of Rajanagaram mandal on Sunday.

As many as 60 farmers from different districts across the state participated in these competitions with their bullocks and carts. Hundreds of people came to watch the competitions.

Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, who watched the competitions, said that our Ongole and Punganur breed cattle, which are known as the best breeds in the country, should be carefully protected from extinction.

ONGC Rajahmundry Asset Executive Director Amit Narayan said that he was witnessing such competitions for the first time.

He said that such sports reflect rural culture and traditions to be preserved.

Kora Sruthi Chowdary of Gummileru, Nimmakayala Nukaraju of Gollaprolu, and Mummina Sivateja won the 1, 600 metres race in the seniors category.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja presented the prizes to them. He said that such competitions would encourage farmers in today’s era of livestock extinction.

Vegulla Ramaswamy (Mandapeta), M Navaneeth Sri Manikanta (Kovwada), and Bavirishetti Mani (Vannepudi) were the winners in the junior category 1000 meters race.

Anaparthi MLA Satthi Suryanarayana Reddy presented the prizes to them.

Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram, Rajahmundry Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chairman Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, and others were present.