Hyderabad man booked for defamatory video on TTD

Tirumala: TirumalaI Town police registered a case against a Hyderabad resident for allegedly uploading a distorted video on Facebook that demeaned the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and its management.

TTD vigilance officials said that the accused, identified as Mohammad Rafiq, had altered a devotional video originally shared by a young woman about Srivari Annaprasadam. The manipulated version, they said, was uploaded on Facebook with misleading commentary targeting TTD chairman B R Naidu and the temple administration. The post soon went viral across social media platforms, prompting strong reactions from devotees.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the assistant vigilance and security officer (AVSO), the Tirumala I Town police registered a case on Wednesday. Circle inspector G Vijay Kumar confirmed the registration, adding that an inquiry has been launched and the accused will be questioned shortly.

According to TTD authorities, the video was deliberately crafted to defame the institution and drag its leadership into political controversy. They asserted that the incident reflects a pattern of attempts by certain individuals to tarnish the reputation of Tirumala through fabricated online content.

Earlier, the TTD Board had resolved to pursue legal action against anyone spreading false narratives or defamatory material that could damage the temple’s image. Following this directive, the vigilance wing and police have stepped up surveillance to identify offenders and initiate strict measures to safeguard the sanctity of the temple.