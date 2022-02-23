I am in no way connected to Viveka murder case: Bharath Kumar Yadav

Kadapa: The murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy has taken new twist with one Bharath Kumar Yadav, who was facing charges in connection with the case, directly speaking to media on Wednesday.

Speaking to media at Pulivendula, he said his advocate Obul Reddy and himself were no way connected with the case. He pointed out that despite CBI officials well aware about the personal character of Shaik Dastagiri, they intentionally involving us in this case.

It may be recalled that Shaik Dastagiri mentioned the names of Bharath Kumar Yadav and advocate Obul Reddy as part of mediation that he would be provided 10 acres of land and huge amount for not to telling the names of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, his father YS Bhaskar Reddy and D Sivasankar Reddy of their role in the murder case of former minister.

It is learnt the CBI officials are planning to produce Devi Reddy Sivasankar Reddy, one among 5 accused in the case in the district court in one or two days as he was undergoing treatment in RIMS in Kadapa for health reasons.