I am loyal to Naidu, not to TDP, asserts Prabhakar Reddy

Tadipatri (Anantapur district): Tadipatri Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy made sensational comments asserting that his loyalty lies with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, not with the party itself. He also claimed to have evidence against the alleged irregularities committed by the district panchayat officer (DPO) and challenged the officer to prove otherwise.

Speaking to the media, Prabhakar Reddy said he always speaks based on records and stood by every word he says. He expressed anger at senior journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao, questioning what contributions he or his government had made in the past five years.

“You’re a respected individual; please don’t speak irresponsibly,” JC told Rao.

Throwing down the gauntlet, he challenged, “I am ready to debate anytime with all the records. Just tell me when.”

JC further claimed, “There are 133 cases filed against me. Is there any other political leader in this State with so many cases? I accept being called a rowdy that’s why my town is well-developed. In the last municipal elections, while candidates in 74 municipalities lost, I was the only one who won. I will never forget the debt I owe to the people of Tadipatri.”

He emotionally stated that the people of Tadipatri were like Gods to him and that he would go to any lengths for their welfare.

Taking aim at the Anantapur District Panchayat Officer, JC accused him of corruption and dared him to publicly declare that he wasn’t involved in illegal activities. “Let him come forward and say he’s innocent I challenge him,” JC said.

Explaining his entry into the TDP, JC said, “The only reason I joined TDP was because of one man Chandrababu Naidu. He is a man of vision. I am not loyal to the party, but I am devoted to Chandrababu Naidu. If he asks me to sit, I sit. If he says stand, I stand. No current leader lives with integrity like I do.” Concluding, JC Prabhakar Reddy said he would continue to work tirelessly for the party but made it clear that his ultimate allegiance is to the visionary leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.