I am ready to face anything, Are you ready?: Sharmila

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy said that the same YSR Congress Party, for which she strived to bring into power by walking thousands of kilometers, is targetting her for questioning it on its failures to keep promises. She announced that she is ready to face anything, and asked whether the Congress party workers are also ready to fight the YSRCP and TDP, which are in collusion with the BJP.

YS Sharmila Reddy participated in the Review neeting with the Congress party leaders of erstwhile Prakasam district, in Obgole on Saturday. She spoke to the cadre in the meeting and came down heavily on her brother and the chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She said that she came to Andhra Pradesh for the golden future of the youth and public. She said that Andhra Pradesh is her birthland and Telangana is her home after marriage, but she has a duty and obligation as the daughter of YS Rajasekhara Reddy to make sure her ideologies are being imeplemented.

She said that she has given her sweat and blood for the YSR Congress Party, and bringing it to power. She said that the people, whom she belived to be her own family, are trying to attack her from all sides, but she is ready for anything. She asked the Congress party workers whether they are also ready for strengthening the party, and bringing it to power. .

She observed that it is not okay just to claim to be the heir of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, but they should also work to uphold the ideologies of the late chief minister. She said that Kandula Obul Reddy Gundlakamma Dam at Maddipadu is completed first as part of the Jalayajnam by Rajasekhara Reddy. But as the TDP and the YSRCP governments failed to maintain the project, its gates are washed away. She questioned when the YSRCP government can't maintain the project YSR constructed, how can its leaders claim to be his heir. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy government faiked to uphold at least one ideology of Rajasekhara Reddy. She said that the government failed to complete the Veligonda project, National Infrastructure and Manufacturing Zone at Kanigiri, Polavaram project, job calendars, subsidies to farmers etc that are promised by Jagan Mihan Reddy before he coming to power. She said that it is Rajasekhara Reddy the nan who keeps his promises, but not Jagan Mohan Reddy. She compared her father to her brother, with the differnce between the sky and the land.

She questioned the YSRCP government over the rationale of awarding the share of government in Gangavaram port for just Rs 600 crores and claiming the money is used for upgrading other ports. She questioned that did they receive only Rs 600 croes, and how they spent Rs 8 lakh crores briught to state as loans.

She advised each of the Congress party workers to become an army. She asked them to go to each door and meet every person as much as they could, and explain them that voting to TDP, YSRCP or Janasena party ks nothing but voting to BJP, as they are all puppets in the hand of BJP leaders. She said that YSRCP became a slave to BJP, and is trying make the public also slaves to it. She said that the Congress party is the only party that is committed for the welfare of the state, and asked everyone to share the drram of Rajasekhara Reddy and become part of making Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister. She said that only Congress party could complete the Polavaram project, Veligonda project, save Vizag Steel Plant from privatisation, peovide jobs to the youth, do loan waivers and develop the state.