I believe in people, not in BJP: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Krosuru: The sharp comments made by BJP national president J P Nadda at Tirupati and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Visakhapatnam directly naming the Chief Minister and alleging that the state was deep in corruption has irked the YSRCP. The YSRCP seems to have decided not to react to the sudden change of stand of the BJP.

While addressing a public meeting after formally launching the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits worth Rs 1042.53 crore to 43,10,165 students of classes 1 to 10 studying in government and aided schools on Monday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "The BJP may not support Jagan…but your Jagan does not believe in them. Do you know on whom your Jagan reposes his faith? He believes in the mercy of god and your (AP people) blessings only in the battle of Kurukshetra."

However, more than the YSRCP it is the political circles which are more intrigued. They feel that this could be an indication that the Andhra Pradesh may go in for early polls. The Opposition parties feel that the BJP wanted to project themselves before the people that they are not with the YSRCP.

They also feel that the Chief Minister had deliberately decided to ignore the severe criticism by these two BJP leaders. Hence the Chief Minister went ahead saying that his government has introduced revolutionary changes in the educational sector to ensure that each family in the state produces engineers, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, economists, software CEOs and leaders.

Jagan said the state government had signed an MoU with the US firm ETS (Educational Testing Service) to train the students of classes 3 to 9 in attaining TOEFL-facing skills and the teachers also would be sent to the US for acquiring necessary teaching skills.

He added that students should gain expertise in the emerging and future technologies to become global citizens with good communication skills.