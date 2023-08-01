I wished return of Jagan: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that he had accepted the bread wishing the continuation of welfare governance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. As part of the ongoing Rottela Panduga, the minister had taken Rottelu (breads) from Nellore Municipal Corporation vice-chairman Poluboyina Roop Kumar Yadav at Nellore tank here on Monday, the third day of five-day festival.

Later, addressing the media persons, Govardhan Reddy asserted that it would be necessary for the YSRCP to retain power in the 2024 elections for the welfare of the state. He said that the Rottela Panduga was being organised according to the wishes of all faiths at Bara Shahid Dargah for several decades. He lauded that lakhs of devotees across the country had visited the dargah in the last two days and were safely returning homes following the precautionary measures being taken by the administration.

On the occasion, the minister appreciated collector M Harinarayanan, joint collector Kurmanath, Nellore municipal commissioner Vikas Marmat of their efforts in ensuring smooth functioning of the event.

Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy said that he also picked up the bread wishing return of YSRCP to power in the next elections in the interest of the poor and the downtrodden sections in the state. He appreciated the collector’s role in successfully conducting the event with the coordination of official machinery.

Collector M Harinarayanan explained the minister about the arrangements being made by the administration in the interest of devotees thronging to Bara Shahid Dargah across the country.

Joint collector Ronanki Kurmanath, Nellore municipal commissioner Vikas Marmat, district minority welfare officer Nirmala Devi and others were present.