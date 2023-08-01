Live
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
- Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities
Just In
Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
I wished return of Jagan: Kakani
- Agriculture minister receives customary breads from Nellore municipal vice-chairman
- Says it is necessary for YSRCP to retain power for the welfare of the poor
- MP Adala too states that he also accepted the bread wishing return of YSRCP to power in the next elections
Nellore: Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that he had accepted the bread wishing the continuation of welfare governance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. As part of the ongoing Rottela Panduga, the minister had taken Rottelu (breads) from Nellore Municipal Corporation vice-chairman Poluboyina Roop Kumar Yadav at Nellore tank here on Monday, the third day of five-day festival.
Later, addressing the media persons, Govardhan Reddy asserted that it would be necessary for the YSRCP to retain power in the 2024 elections for the welfare of the state. He said that the Rottela Panduga was being organised according to the wishes of all faiths at Bara Shahid Dargah for several decades. He lauded that lakhs of devotees across the country had visited the dargah in the last two days and were safely returning homes following the precautionary measures being taken by the administration.
On the occasion, the minister appreciated collector M Harinarayanan, joint collector Kurmanath, Nellore municipal commissioner Vikas Marmat of their efforts in ensuring smooth functioning of the event.
Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy said that he also picked up the bread wishing return of YSRCP to power in the next elections in the interest of the poor and the downtrodden sections in the state. He appreciated the collector’s role in successfully conducting the event with the coordination of official machinery.
Collector M Harinarayanan explained the minister about the arrangements being made by the administration in the interest of devotees thronging to Bara Shahid Dargah across the country.
Joint collector Ronanki Kurmanath, Nellore municipal commissioner Vikas Marmat, district minority welfare officer Nirmala Devi and others were present.