IAS trainees applaud Sri City’s visionary development
Sri City: A team of seven IAS officer trainees from the 2024 batch visited Sri City as part of the AP Darshan programme on Saturday. The young officers were deeply impressed by the city’s meticulous planning, world-class infrastructure, and emphasis on sustainable growth.
Welcoming the delegation, senior Vice-President (Marketing) R Shivasankar presented a comprehensive overview of Sri City’s sustainability-driven growth model. He underscored Sri City’s pivotal role in the Make-in-India mission, its contribution to job creation, and its impact on regional development.
The officers were visibly impressed, describing Sri City as a ‘marvel of planning and execution’. They praised the seamless integration of industry, infrastructure, and liveability that makes it ideal for both businesses and communities. Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy expressed delight over the recognition from the visiting team saying that it was a privilege to have their model studied by emerging policymakers.