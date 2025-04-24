Live
ICAR Dy Director General praises RASS KVK services to farmers
Tirupati: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research Deputy Director General Dr Rajbeer Sing appreciated the services of RASS (Rastriya Seva Samiti) Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) to the various sections of the people including small and marginal farmers and women farmers.
Rajbir Sing on Wednesday held an official meeting to review the activities taken up by RASS KVK for the farmers of erstwhile Chittoor district and the efforts taken up for minimizing agriculture cost improve yield to make farming ptofitable.
RASS General Secretary Dr S Venkataratnam explained about the services provided by the RASS KVK towards the various sections of the people.
KVK senior scientist Srinivasulu said KVK playing a key role in dissemination of latest farming technologies and its impact in socio economic improvement of the farmers, women farmers and Rural youth and extension functionaries for 32 years.