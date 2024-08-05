  • Menu
ICDS beefed up for ISO certification

Representatives of Global Management Services visiting ICDS office in Anantapur on Sunday
Highlights

Anantapur: The ambience of ICDS office is being changed to suit the standards of ISO certification, thanks to the initiation of district Collector Dr...

Anantapur: The ambience of ICDS office is being changed to suit the standards of ISO certification, thanks to the initiation of district Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar. The office buildings are given a face lift. ICDS project Director Dr BN Sridevi is transforming the office to measure up to ISO standards.The PD office plays host to main office ICDS, child line, domestic violence. These offices are being fine-tuned to cater to ISO norms.

A team from Hyderabad ICDS office arrived here to study whether the local office is matching the ISO standards. Representatives of Global management certification services lead auditor KSN Prasad, co-auditor Singaiah and team visited ICDS office on Sunday and gave suggestions and ideas to Project Director Sri Devi. After making necessary changes, the team will revisit the office.

