ICJS 2.0 launched for speedy delivery of criminal justice

Vijayawada: State police department launched the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0, a transformative initiative with a budget of Rs 88.03 crore, on Saturday.

This project aims to modernise the criminal justice system by deploying advanced hardware and infrastructure across its core pillars: police, prisons, prosecution, forensics, and courts.

ICJS 2.0 facilitates seamless, paperless data exchange and technological integration to ensure swift and transparent justice delivery.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta inaugurated the initiative, which includes the procurement of critical equipment such as 4,575 All-in-One PCs, 1,259 webcams, 520 high-end laptops, 1,483 multifunction printers, 2,264 mobile data terminals, 5,510 integrated security solutions, 6,792 SD scanners, 1,051 QR code readers and printers, 1,109 fingerprint enumeration devices, and 208 biometric attendance devices.

These resources are distributed strategically: four desktops per police station, two per court complex, five for the State Forensic Lab, three per Regional Forensic Lab, and additional units for prisons and prosecution offices. Webcams support video conferencing and evidence recording, while laptops equip public prosecutors, assistant public prosecutors, and field officers. Biometric devices enhance security and transparency in district and central jails.

All equipment comes with a three-year onsite warranty and dedicated OEM support at district headquarters for operational reliability.

ICJS 2.0 introduces a unified digital ecosystem to streamline criminal justice processes, leveraging advanced technology for efficiency and security. Rugged mobile data terminals enable investigative teams to use tools like eSakshya for recording witness statements and eSummons for delivering summons and warrants, integrated with CCTNS, ICJS, and court platforms.

Next-generation security measures in prisons include end-to-end protection with continuous trust verification, centralized monitoring, agile cloud policy management, and real-time AI-based threat detection to safeguard endpoints and sensitive data.

The launch of ICJS 2.0 positions Andhra Pradesh as a leader in India’s digital justice transformation. By securing high-quality equipment at competitive prices and deploying innovative solutions across all pillars, the state sets new benchmarks for transparency, security, and efficiency in the criminal justice system, fostering stronger inter-pillar collaboration and faster justice delivery for its citizens.