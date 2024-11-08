Iconic cultural event ‘Yuvatarang-24’ to unleash talent at SVU

Tirupati: In a move to celebrate the vibrant talent among youth, Sri Venkateswara University is set to host ‘Yuvatarang-24’ a three-day cultural festival, aimed at encouraging the artistic abilities of students. The event, scheduled to commence on Friday and to conclude on Sunday, will bring together students from various affiliated colleges across the united Chittoor district.

At a media conference on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Apparao and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu released the event brochure on this occasion. They highlighted the programme’s goal of fostering national pride and unity among students by providing a collaborative platform for creative expression. Prof Apparao encouraged all affiliated colleges to make every effort to have their students participate in the event and he made it clear that there will be spot registrations also.

The ‘Yuvatarang-24’ programme will feature five primary categories: Music, Dance, Literary Events, Theatre Events and Fine Arts, with a total of 27 sub-events. As of now, over 35 colleges have registered to participate and registration remains open until tomorrow afternoon. Notably, students attending the event will receive free entry, accommodation and meals. The event will kick off with a rally in the campus ahead of the inaugural session on Friday.

Minister for Youth, Sports and Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu and SAAP Chairman Anmini Ravi Naidu will take part in the inaugural event. The event will conclude with an appearance by East Rayalaseema Graduates MLC Dr Kancharla Srikanth and Puthalapattu MLA Dr K Murali Mohan on Sunday.

Principals of University colleges Prof K Sudha Rani, Prof KT Ramakrishna Reddy and Prof PV Narasaiah, Engineering college vice-principal Prof M Damodar Reddy, cultural coordinator Dr P Vivek, NSS coordinator Dr P Harikrishna, academic coordinator Dr Kalyan and Dr Gattu Ranjith were present at the press meet.