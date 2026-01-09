IDBI Bank donates furniture to school

Visakhapatnam: As a part of IDBI Bank Corporate Social Responsibility initiative MLA Ganababu distributed new lights, fans, benches, chairs, office tables, and water purifiers to the 59th Ward Kotta Nakkavanipalem GVMC primary school.

On this occasion, he emphasized the importance of primary education and announced that a new building will be constructed for the school soon. He also suggested increasing the number of admissions. The event was attended by Purre Purna Sri Suresh, 59th Ward Corporator, Anga Prasanthi, Jana Sena West Incharge, IDBI Bank officials

Kanwadeb Das, GM, Goushami Jena, AGM & Branch Head, Ramashankar Surisettti, Manager, TNTUC President, School students along with their teachers and parents.