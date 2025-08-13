  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

IEC campaign on HIV/AIDS awareness launched

IEC campaign on HIV/AIDS awareness launched
x

DMHO Dr T Venkateswarlu and other officials launching intensified IEC Campaign on HIV, AIDS and Drug Awareness in Ongole on Tuesday

Highlights

The two-month campaign will follow a weekly thematic approach covering 8 themes across 200 villages, 400 schools, 86 colleges, and door-to-door visits to 700 households throughout the dist

Ongole: The Prakasam District Medical and Health Department launched an intensive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign on HIV/AIDS awareness and drug prevention, coinciding with National Youth Day as part of the District Integrated Strategy for HIV/AIDS (DISHA).

District Medical and Health Officer Dr T Venkateswarlu, along with District Leprosy AIDS & TB Control Officer Dr B Srivani, released awareness posters and flagged off a rally as part of the Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society’s directive.

The DMHO said that the two-month campaign will follow a weekly thematic approach covering eight themes across 200 villages, 400 schools, 86 colleges, and door-to-door visits to 700 households throughout the district.

Dr Srivani emphasised that the medical and health department, in collaboration with NGOs, will conduct extensive field-level awareness programmes focusing on drug abuse prevention and HIV prevention/control among youth. Cluster Programme Manager Kiran Panditi highlighted that the campaign aims to encourage voluntary HIV screening at government hospitals and educate people about rights under the HIV/AIDS Act 2017, promoting non-discriminatory attitudes toward people living with HIV.

Several AIDS Prevention and Control Unit officers, programme managers, and programme officers from target intervention NGOs, nursing school staff, and students participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick