IGNCA inaugurates regional centre in Tirupati

Tirupati: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), in collaboration with National Sanskrit University, inaugurated its 10th regional centre at Tiruchanur near Tirupati. This Regional Centre is a significant addition to the list of existing nine regional centres of IGNCA in various states of the country.

The Regional Centre aims to support academic and research activities through field studies, national and international seminars, conferences, lecture series, theme-based cultural festivals, workshops, exhibitions, and documentaries. This collaboration between IGNCA and NSKTU will enable both institutions to carry forward their shared mandate and promote the region’s rich art and cultural heritage.

Speaking at the event, Dr Joshi emphasised IGNCA’s mission to promote Indian culture and arts, particularly Vaishnavism and traditional sculptures. He noted that the new centre in Tirupati would serve as a hub for cultural preservation and research for the Telugu-speaking states. Prof Krishnamurthy expressed gratitude for IGNCA’s initiative and highlighted the centre’s role in reviving Sanskrit-based arts, music, and dance for modern audiences.

The event featured an exhibition dedicated to the sage Agastya, highlighting his role in connecting northern and southern cultural traditions.