IIM-Shillong celebrates ‘Adyant’

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management, Shillong celebrated ‘Adyant’, a convocation ceremony for the graduates of the ‘Management Essentials 2025 programme’.

The convocation, held in collaboration with MILVEST (Military and Veterans Families Skilling and Transformation) and IIM Shillong, witnessed a diverse cohort of military families successfully transitioning into the world of business management.

Lieutenant General Mohit Wadhwa SM, GOC 101 Area attended as chief guest. He was joined by Naliniprava Tripathy, director of IIM Shillong, and Captain (IN) Vinay Singh, founder of MILVEST, along with other faculty and members of the armed forces community.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Wadhwa highlighted that the strength of this programme lies in its inclusivity, where commissioned officers, JCOs, other ranks, and military spouses learn together, reinforcing that modern capabilities are skill-dependent rather than rank-dependent.

He said MILVEST is a national asset as it preserves the dignity of the military community by preparing them for a rapidly changing global landscape.

Captain (IN) Vinay Singh expressed his gratitude for the institutional support from the 101 Area HQ, Indian Army and IIM Shillong, noting that the initiative remains a purpose-driven mission to turn the professional dreams of military families into reality.

The Management Essentials 2025 programme focused on its ability to co-create a learning ecosystem tailored to the lived realities of military life, addressing operational demands, frequent relocations, and career discontinuities.