Cops handover stolen gold jewellery bag to rightful owner

Visakhapatnam: A woman, who left her bag containing lakhs of worth of gold jewellery plus Rs.50,000 cash with the security before entering a mall, came out to find her bag missing post her shopping.

K Ramana visited a shopping mall located at the New Gajuwaka to buy clothes.

The bag was kept with the security before she entered the mall. According to police, the bag contained 11 tulas of gold jewellery and Rs.50,000 cash.

Upon discovering that the bag went missing, Ramana lodged a complaint with the Gajuwaka crime police.

Utilising CCTV camera footage, the police traced the accused and recovered stolen jewellery and cash from him. They handed over the lost bag with jewellery to the victim's family. The accused was identifiedas M Vasu (30), a resident of Indira Colony, Sriharipuram.