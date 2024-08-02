IIT experts to visit Amaravati today to examine the constructions

In a significant step towards revitalizing stalled construction projects in Amaravati, government officials have announced that experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) will visit the region today to assess unfinished structures. Teams from IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad are set to arrive for a two-day inspection aimed at evaluating the viability and structural integrity of several key government buildings that have remained incomplete.

The IIT Chennai team will focus on inspecting the foundations of the Secretariat, Heads of Department towers, and High Court buildings, all of which have been dormant since reaching the foundation stage. Meanwhile, IIT Hyderabad experts will assess the quality of residential quarters designated for ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), and All India Service officers.



The evaluations will involve a thorough examination of the strength and technical aspects of the structures. The insights gained from this assessment will inform the government’s decisions on how to proceed with construction.



On the other hand, the 36th meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is scheduled for today at 3:30 PM, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. This meeting marks the first gathering following the formation of the new NDA-led government and is expected to address crucial decisions regarding the construction efforts in Amaravati. The authority, which comprises 11 members including the Chief Minister, the Municipal Minister, and the Finance Minister, will also review progress in various departments, including Women Child Welfare, Electricity, Excise, and Civil Supply.