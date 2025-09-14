Ilaiyaraaja to perform live in Vij on Nov 8

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is set to witness a grand musical night as legendary maestro Ilaiyaraaja will perform live in the city for the first time. The highly anticipated concert will take place on November 8 at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, promising an unforgettable evening for music enthusiasts. The official concert poster was unveiled by Ilaiyaraaja himself, along with Trensetters Events Organiser Sudhakar, in Chennai on Saturday, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

Presented by Trendsetters.live, the historic show will feature the maestro’s timeless melodies performed in all their grandeur, offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience his magical compositions.

According to organisers, tickets are available exclusively on BookMyShow. For further details, contact +91-8801111125, they added.