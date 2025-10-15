Ill Gurukul students return home after getting treated at KGH

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sanctioned Rs.90 crore for infrastructure and repair works in hostels, Ekalavya schools, Gurukul and residential schools in the State, informed Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani.

On Tuesday, the minister interacted with Gurukul students undergoing treatment at King George Hospital and enquired about medical services being provided to them from KGH Superintendent I Vani. Speaking to the media, the minister said that of the 65 students who fell ill at Kurupam Girls’ Gurukul School, 59 students have been discharged from the KGH and six of them are undergoing treatment, she added.

A total of 146 students fell sick and 65 girls were admitted in KGH for better treatment, the Women and Child Welfare Minister said.

Of them, 59 Students completely recovered and returned home. The minister lauded the efforts of the KGH doctors for providing quality treatment to the victims.

The doctors informed three more students would be discharged soon. She congratulated the medical officers for providing drawing books and pens to the students to divert their attention and relax.

Sandhya Rani said that most of the girls undergoing treatment at the Parvathipuram Government Hospital were also discharged.

The health condition of the rest of the students is stable at the moment, she informed.