Illegal layouts mushroom in Penukonda

Penukonda (Anantapur): Hundreds of unapproved illegal layouts have sprung up in and around Penukonda where land prices had already skyrocketed due to the establishment of Kia Motors. The latest developments and reports on likelihood of Penukonda becoming the headquarters of to be carved out new district have given new investment ideas to political leaders and realtors. Penukonda, already identified for establishment of government medical college, has given a fillip to real estate activity.

Already 100 odd acres have been identified and people are eyeing lands in the medical college site vicinity. In view of importance being attached to Penukonda, APIIC is shifting its office from Hindupur to Penukonda.

Realtors are doing roaring business selling plots at exorbitant prices in layouts sans amenities, as per AHUDA norms. Already 20 ancillary industries were set up in the vicinity of Kia Motors.

The industrialisation of Penukonda had opened avenues for establishment of restaurants, coffee houses and lodges and motels and transport companies and heavy machinery equipment carriers apart from Kia showrooms and automobile repair workshops. There was also a sudden surge in demand for housing and business establishments.

Taking advantage of the latest developments, realtors and politicians purchased huge chunks of private lands and even agriculture lands for conversion into house sites and housing layouts. The realtors in their quest to earn handsomely had been indulging in organising of unauthorised layouts and selling them at exorbitant prices without the approval of Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA).

The realtors disinclination to adhere to AHUDA norms and regulations was due to stringent norms with regard to laying of roads, leaving open spaces for parks and for public utility. Panchayat officials were turning a blind eye to the violations by realtors.

There are nearly 100 private layouts in 10 mandals and 95 panchayaths in and around Penukonda Assembly segment. The layouts are spread in Puttaparthi, Bukkapatnam, Somandepalle, Kothacheruvu, Hindupur, Lepakshi, Chilamattur, Penukonda, and Gorantla mandals. In all these mandals, AHUDA had advised Panchayaths against giving approvals for housing projects but still they continue to accord approvals with old dates.