Illegal sand mining found rampant at Dusi reach

Srikakulam: There are no barriers, boundaries restrictions and limitations for an unethical business.

Sand mining and shifting is one such business being carried out in Srikakulam district. Both the ruling NDA and opposition YSRCP leaders are equal in this regard and they are allegedly extending cooperation to each other internally.

Illegal sand mining and shifting has been rampant for the last three days from Dusi reach in Nagavali river in Amadalavalasa mandal.

As per sand policy rules, sand mining and shifting is not allowed during night i.e. from 6 pm to next day 6 am but sand mining and shifting is rampant at Dusi reach round- the-clock.

The sand is being dumped at a real estate venture in Srikakulam rural area and it is located at the back side of a private medical college.

This real estate venture belongs to a former minister and senior YSRCP leader and he is having close relations with the ruling NDA leaders in the district.

Using his influence, the opposition leader procured sand from the Nagavali river by violating rules of new sand policy.

One wonders why the Dusi village revenue officer (VRO) concerned and village secretariat staff did not prevent the illegal mining and shifting of the sand.

One can easily understand that the illegal activity is going on with the active connivance of mandal, division and district level officers.

When The Hans India tried to contact officials on the issue, there has been no resoponse from the mining department district level officer to phone calls or messages.

District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said violation of rules of sand policy will not be allowed.