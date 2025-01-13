Illegal sand mining, transport continue in Srikakulam dist

SRIKAKULAM : Illegal sand mining is rampant at rivulets and streams across the district. While free sand policy has been announced by the TDP-led NDA government in the State, basic rules and restrictions for mining of sand are still not being followed.

Without inspection and approval of the officials concerned, sand is being excavated illegally by the locals with the connivance of local officials of different departments and political leaders. Sand is being excavated illegally from a rivulet Relligadda at Gorinta and Gokarnapalli villages in Ponduru mandal every day.

The same is being stored and shifted to Ponduru mandal centre for commercial purpose through bullock carts and tractors. With the illegal excavation, sand is not available at Relligadda and water flow was also affected in the rivulet. As sand is being excavated for commercial use from the rivulet, the bunds are also getting damaged. Damage is also caused to the bridge across the rivulet.

As per the free sand policy, sand should be excavated only from approved reaches in the rivers for domestic use but not of commercial purpose or sales.

These guidelines are not being observed properly and illegal mining, shifting and selling of sand is rampant in the district with the active connivance of the departments concerned