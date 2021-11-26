  • Menu
IMCT to visit Kadapa on November 27

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit the district to estimate the losses in flood-affected villages on November 27.

Kadapa: An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit the district to estimate the losses in flood-affected villages on November 27. In the wake of IMCT visit, collector V Vijaya Rama Raju conducted a review meeting with the officials of various departments on Thursday. On the occasion, the collector directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive report related to agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, Panchayat Raj, Road & Buildings, Irrigation, APSPDCL, Public Health and Fisheries to submit to IMCT. He directed the police department to arrange necessary Bandobast on the occassion of team visit.

Joint Collector M Goutami, DRO Malola and RDO Dharma Chandra Reddy were present.

