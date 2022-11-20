IMD forecasts rain in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for the next two days

A severe low pressure is continuing in the South Bay of Bengal that will move west-northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal adjacent to the west-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced in a bulletin released on Saturday night that it will move in the same direction towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts for the next two days.

Due to this effect, light rains will start from Sunday evening in some parts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, which are adjacent to North Tamil Nadu followed by light to moderate rains in many places in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema and heavy rains at some places on Monday and Tuesday.

Scattered rains are likely at some places in North Coastal Andhra. On the other hand, the IMD has warned that the sea will be rough due to gale force winds of 45-55 km per hour and a maximum speed of 65 km per hour along the coast till the 23rd of this month and fishermen should not go for fishing in the sea.