IMD issues heavy rain alert to coastal districts including AP amid Cyclone Dana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised alarms regarding the severe cyclone Dana, currently brewing in the Bay of Bengal. The impending storm poses a substantial risk to the coastal states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. In response, the IMD has alerted the respective state governments, urging them to take necessary precautions.



The weather phenomenon began as a low-pressure system, which intensified into a squall on Tuesday morning before developing into a severe squall by evening. According to IMD forecasts, the system is expected to evolve into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday morning and further escalate into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning. Meteorologists predict that the storm will make landfall between Puri and Sagar islands from Thursday night to Friday morning.

In light of these developments, the IMD has advised fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea until October 25 due to potential hazards, including sea surges and increased wind speeds. Coastal areas have been urged to remain vigilant as the IMD emphasizes the need for appropriate precautionary measures.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in several districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and others on October 24th and 25th, with moderate to heavy rains likely in certain areas. Isolated locations may experience light rains accompanied by gusty winds. Residents are encouraged to remain alert and heed the advice of the weather department.

On another note, officials have confirmed that the effects of the cyclone will not extend to Telangana, where normal rainfall is expected. Local meteorologists noted that rainy conditions are forecasted for Telangana on October 23rd, 24th, and 25th, particularly impacting districts such as Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, and Warangal, which have been placed under a yellow alert. The public is reminded to stay attentive to weather updates and follow safety recommendations.