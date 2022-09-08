IMD issues heavy rain warning to six districts in Andhra Pradesh amid low-pressure

The Indian Meteorological Department has announced a heavy rain alert to the six districts in Andhra Pradesh as a low-pressure area is expected today in the west-central Bay of Bengal and is likely to strengthen further in the next 24 hours.



The Meteorological department officials said that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at some places in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitamaraju, Kakinada, Konaseema, and East Godavari districts and has issued an orange warning for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari districts on Thursday.



State disaster management agency MD BR Ambedkar said that the sea will be rough and fishermen should not go hunting and those who have already gone hunting in the sea are advised to come back. The IMD said that there is a possibility of inundation of low-lying areas in the wake of heavy rains, disruption of the transport system, and the risk of trees and power poles falling.



The weather department said that there is a risk of damage to rice and banana crops. Keeping these in mind, the administration said that appropriate measures should be taken. It is advised that people should not stay in old buildings/houses and move to safe places and stay away from ponds, canals, rivers, electric poles, and wires.