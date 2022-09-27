IMD predicts heavy rains for next three day in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema

Andhra Pradesh state has been witnessing incessant rains for the last few days and likely to increase further from Tuesday due to a surface circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal spreading up to 4.5 km above sea level.



In the report released on Monday night, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to this effect, there will be light to moderate rains at many places in Coastal Andhra and one or two places in Rayalaseema for the next three days.



The highest rainfall of 8.7 cm was recorded in Simhadripuram of YSR Kadapa district from Monday morning to night followed by 7.6 cm in Etcherla, 7.4 in Manubolu, 6.1 in Maredumilli, 5.8 in Balayapalli, 5.3 in Vijayawada, Gudivada, 4.6 in Ravikamatham, 4.6 in Pedakurapadu, 4.4 cm in Mamidikuduru, Bukkapatnam and Nuzividu.