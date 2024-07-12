IMD predicts rains to AP and Telangana today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Telugu states will experience light to moderate rainfall today. However, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of heavy rain for Telangana today.

According to the Meteorological Department, after 10 am, moderate rain is expected in Hyderabad, North Telangana, and North Coastal Andhra. This rainfall is likely to continue throughout the day.

In Telangana, the wind speed is expected to be 11 to 12 kmph, with a possibility of increasing during the rains. Several districts including Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagityal, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy are expected to receive heavy rainfall. As a precautionary measure, a yellow alert has been issued for these districts.

The Meteorological Department has also warned of moderate to heavy rains in many districts of the state over the next three days. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on weather alerts.