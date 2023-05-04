IMD predicts rains to Telangana and AP for three days ahead of expected cyclone

The Meteorological Department has again announced a rain alert to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for two more days due to the effect of low-level circulation and trough. The IMD said that coastal Andhra along with Rayalaseema will experience moderate to heavy rains. Similarly, it is said that there will be rains in Telangana also.



On the other hand, cyclone Morcha is creating chaos in the coastal region. A surface circulation will form in the southeast region of the Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Department said that the surface circulation will strengthen and become a low pressure till the 7th of this month, after which there is a possibility of turning into a cyclone. The weather department has predicted that it will become stronger and turn into a severe cyclone by 8th or 9th of this month.

The meteorological department has predicted that its impact will be severe on the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and moderate on some other states. It has been revealed that heavy rains will fall in many areas and the people of the coastal areas should be alert.