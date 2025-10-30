Immunisation drive held at the 56th secretariat

Kurnool: The immunization drive held at the 56th Secretariat under the jurisdiction of the Urban Primary Health Centre and Doctors Colony, was inspected by immunisation officer Dr Uma on Wednesday morning at 11 am.

During her visit, Uma reviewed the progress of the ongoing vaccination activities and interacted with the healthcare workers to assess the implementation of the immunization schedule and awareness among the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Uma emphasised the importance of administering vaccines to children right from birth up to five years of age. She stated that timely vaccination protects children from several life-threatening diseases and enhances their immunity to fight against various viral infections. She appealed to all mothers to ensure that their children receive the prescribed vaccines as per the government schedule without fail, as this would help in maintaining better health and disease resistance among young children.

Highlighting the importance of the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine, Dr Uma explained that children aged between 9 and 12 months must be administered the first dose (Dose-1) and those between 16 and 24 months should receive the second dose (Dose-2) without fail. These vaccines, she said, play a crucial role in developing immunity and preventing the onset of such infectious diseases in the future. She further mentioned that all vaccines scheduled for children aged 5, 10, and 16 years should be administered and properly recorded in the immunizationregister.