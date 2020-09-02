Immunity boosting goes conventional in Corona centres

Tirupati: Immunity boosting has become the buzzword ever since the Covid-19 pandemic has started scaring people across the globe. It was well advocated by many specialists in the field that the immune system has to be strengthened to build a first line of defence against the deadly virus. While the doctors, who practice allopathic medicine, have been suggesting taking vitamin C and D apart from some other medication to help increase immunity due to which the demand for those vitamin tablets has grown manifold.

But interestingly, the government Covid care centres here are using a mix of allopathy and Ayurveda treatment for effective results. Sri Padmavathi Nilayam Covid Care Centre in Tirupati has set an example by providing ginger tea and some kashyams which has been now followed by other centres also. The Covid coordination committee, which monitors the treatment in all the centres, has also prescribed a diet chart in which natural ingredients find an important place.

According to the special officer of Sri Padmavathi Nilayam Covid Care Centre S Lakshmi, they give ginger tea twice a day to the inmates as suggested by Ayurveda experts. In the afternoon, a Kashyam made of Ayurveda powder supplied by TTD's SV Ayurvedic college in which jaggery is also mixed is served. Before lunch Ragi malt is being given. In some centres patients are getting Aswagandha as well.

Besides giving three eggs daily, the patients are offered turmeric milk also known as golden milk before going to bed which greatly helps in reducing inflammation. Lemon tea is also given on specific request from patients. In addition, every patient is given three fruits daily.

The staff and doctors working there along with Covid patients are taking Kabasura Kudineer – a Sidda formulation as it helps in boosting immunity. This does not mean they do not give tablets or other medication to the patients. All this is in addition to that, Lakshmi told The Hans India.

She said patients are advised to inhale steam by mixing turmeric in the water. A patient, who was discharged from the Covid care centre, said that these natural immunity boosters have helped them in recovering fast and has driven away all their fears.

Apart from offering yoga training classes in the afternoon in which about 100 inmates are participating, the Padmavathi Nilayam management has been contemplating the idea of engaging psychologists soon to allay psychological fears of the Covid patients.