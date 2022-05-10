Impending threat of cyclone to Kakinada

Kakinada: In view of the impending threat of Asani cyclone, Kakinada district administration has sounded alert and gearing up the officials ready to face any threat from the cyclone.

The sea was very rough and turbulent at Uppada-Kakinada beach and the high tidal waves at the beach road have touched the geo tube wall and roads, disturbing vehicular traffic.

At Uppada beach there were blasting winds followed by rain. Sea waves created havoc and the road abutting the sea area was damaged. Fishermen are moving their boats to safer places as they are affected by the rough weather in the sea.

In Konapapapeta and U Kothapalli mandals, fishermen moved their boats to safer places. The beach has been strewn with stones. According to IMD, the cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal, with winds up to 120 km per hour, was moving towards coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha at a speed of 25 km per hour. It is likely to move north-westwards till May 10 and reach west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 48 hours.

Under the influence of the cyclone, the coastal areas in Kakinada and Konaseema districts are on high alert and expected to experience heavy winds and rains from Tuesday (May 10) evening.

Cyclonic storm is very likely to lose some steam thereafter and turn into a cyclonic storm on May 11 and further into a deep depression on May 12.

In the wake of Asani cyclone, District Collector Kritika Shukla said no leave will be granted to officials. Those already on leave were ordered to report for duty immediately. She said control rooms were set up at all divisional centres, including the Collectorate, and required to operate 24 hours a day to monitor storm control and relief operations. The officials were instructed to be on alert in low-lying areas and ensure no one is troubled due to the cyclone.

She wanted the officials to cooperate and coordinate with regard to the cyclone and take necessary steps for keeping the people safe and free them from any untoward incidents.

The Collector informed farmers to postpone reaping of harvest in view of cyclone.

District Revenue Officer (DRO) K Sridhar Reddy told 'The Hans India' that they are ready with assisted resettlement arrangements to move people to safer areas, if necessary. He said subordinate officials should not apply for leave during this period. He further said information regarding changes in weather and related matters should be intimated to the Collectorate. He also indicated that the danger is imminent and hence all steps are being taken for people's protection and cautioned them to be vigilant.

The DRO instructed the officials to conduct an awareness campaign on storm warnings and precautions in coastal villages through village and ward secretariats. He said due to Asani cyclone forecast, fishermen should not go into the sea. Control rooms also were established at revenue divisional offices, the Collector's office along with the seashore mandals to receive calls from the public.

Control Room Numbers in Kakinada district: District Collector, Kakinada – 18004253077 (Toll Free); RDO, Kakinada – 0884-2368100; RDO, Peddapuram – 9603663327.