Implement 11th pay panel recommendations: State Teachers Union

Kurnool: The district councillor of State Teachers' Union (STU) Prasad has demanded the government to implement 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations besides resolving the long-pending issues of teachers and suspension of Combined Pension Service (CPS). With this demand, the leaders staged a protest in front of Nehru Memorial High School in Adoni on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Prasad said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra prior to elections, has assured to resolve all issues pertaining to the teachers. Around 760 days have passed but no steps were taken to resolve at least one issue of the teachers, he pointed out.

The teachers of several organisations were staging protests demanding the government to suspend the CPS and continue the earlier one. But the government instead of giving clarity is dilly dallying on the issue, he said.

Apart from CPS, there were several long-pending issues that are not yet resolved. He demanded the government to suspend the CPS system and continue the old pension scheme else they would be forced to stage statewide agitations.

Town general secretary Veera Chandra Yadav alleged that the government has totally failed in sanctioning five Dearness Allowances and in implementation of 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations. He said the PRCs have to be implemented from 2018 and also demanded the government to amend the circular 172 pertaining to New Education Policy.

State Teachers Union (STU) leaders Survana, Nagaraju, Ravi, Urukundappa, Sudhakar, Ramaiah, Niranjan, Khaleel, Zubair, Raja Sateesh, Vijay, Guruswamy, Bheema Raju and Nagaraju participated in the protest.