Implement land laws strictly: Collector Basanth Kumar

Puttaparthi(Sathya Sai) : District Collector Basanth Kumar has stated that the city development laws whether it be civic or urban development will be strictly implemented and no violations of any kind will be tolerated. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Collector Baswanth made this declaration in the light of multiple allegations made on Ujjwala Foundation layouts which is taking an ugly turn. A committee had been constituted headed by Puttaparthi RDO with municipal commissioner and Puda vice-chairman as its members.

The committee submitted a report confirming several violations by the real estate company. The Collector assured that action will be taken against the company and justice will be rendered to the aggrieved parties, who complained against the company. This will serve as a warning to all stakeholders that no lenience will be shown towards violators of laws. All civic and land laws will be strictly implemented, he maintained.