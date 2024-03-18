Implement model code of conduct strictly

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector P Arun Babu instructed the officials to strictly implement election code of conduct,

He participated in a review meeting conducted by AP Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena with all district Collectors on Sunday. Mukesh interacted with them over the steps to be taken after the election code of conduct came into implementation. He asked the Collectors to remove all political hoardings in government office premises within 24 hours and from private offices premises within in 48 hours. The flying squads should be pressed into action to implement the election code.

After the meeting with the State CEO, Collector Arun Babu directed the officials to remove political hoardings in government offices and public places.

Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, DRO Kondaiah, Penukonda Sub-Collector Apoorva Bharath and other officials attended.