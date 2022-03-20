  • Menu
Implement welfare schemes in transparent manner: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Deputy CM Amzath Basha
Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Highlights

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has urged the officials to feel more responsible and transparent in implementing the welfare schemes for the benefit of poor in the district.

Speaking at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Saturday, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced several welfare schemes for the development of all sections of people and the officials have to discharge their responsibilities transparently.

District in-charge minister A Suresh urged the agriculture officials to concentrate more in making agriculture profitable. He directed the officials to conduct meetings three times a month at Rythu Bharosa Kendrams(RBK's) to update farmers on latest developments in farm sector.

ZP Chairman A Amarnath Reddy said that efforts should be made for all-round development of district by implementing government schemes in a transparent manner.

